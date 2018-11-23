VIDEO: B.C. bus driver vindicated after raging at elderly woman

Transit police said woman had slapped driver’s arm after he apparently missed her stop in Vancouver

Metro Vancouver Transit Police had to explain what happened on a bus in Vancouver this week, after a video went viral online that showed a bus driver yelling at a passenger.

An elderly woman on a bus heading down Southeast Marine Drive near Knight Street on Thursday afternoon had gotten angry at the driver for missing her stop, transit police spokesperson Anne Drennan said Friday.

When the driver was pulling into the next stop, the woman came up to the front of the bus and slapped his arm, Drennan said, and caught him off guard.

“Get the hell off my bus! Get off right or I’m calling the cops!” he is seen yelling on the video, posted to Twitter. “You don’t make contact with someone when they’re driving a bus full of people!”

VIDEO: Death threat, racist comments spewed over empty seat on B.C. bus

Drennan said the driver was “completely justified” in ordering the passenger to leave, as it is never appropriate to touch a bus driver.

She added there’s been gradual decline in assaults on bus drivers in the last four years, with 105 assaults in 2015, 101 in 2016, and 97 in 2017.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Ken’s Restaurant owners not planning to retire or open a cannabis shop
Next story
Professor of cannabis science is launched at the University of B.C.

Just Posted

Ken’s Restaurant owners not planning to retire or open a cannabis shop

It was news to the Cheungs that someone has applied to open a pot shop at their 94 Second Ave. North location

Winter Lights Festival offers new and exciting activities this year

Downtown Williams Lake is proud to present the Winter Lights Festival bigger, better and brighter.

Quesnel woman pleads guilty to Wells, Likely B&Es

Tania Nada Jordanov, 38, will be sentenced Nov. 27 in Quesnel

VIDEO: Mo Bros Callens and Taylor close to achieving Movember Challenge goals

Williams Lake Indian Band Chief Willie Sellars and RCMP Const. Taylor Callens are enjoying a friendly challenge

Interior Roads driving in a positive direction and ready for winter

Chad Mernett was made operations manager in July and said the company wants to establish relationships across industries

VIDEO: Take an aerial tour of Churn Creek Protected Area

A rare and fragile ecosystem

Singh to run in Burnaby South byelection

Despite friendlier Brampton opening, Singh will run in Burnaby South

Professor of cannabis science is launched at the University of B.C.

Epidemiologist and research scientist M-J Milloy will be the first Canopy Growth professor

Indigenous artists reveal artwork that will adorn BC Ferries vessel

Northern Sea Wolf expected to enter service for Port Hardy - Bella Coola in June 2019

Worker buried in sawdust in a shavings bin at West Fraser B.C. Sawmill

WorksafeBC said rescue was needed on one occasion as the worker was unable to help themself

Wally Oppal says B.C. Speaker was acting on advice over legislature suspensions

Darryl Plecas was acting on advice when two top officials were placed on administrative leave

VIDEO: B.C. bus driver vindicated after raging at elderly woman

Transit police said woman had slapped driver’s arm after he apparently missed her stop in Vancouver

Brown pelican, hurt twice, dies in BC SPCA care

Bird rescued in Victoria while in distress from injuries that may have been caused by dog attack

ICBC posts net loss of $582 million

ICBC reported today that it posted a net loss of $582 million for the first six months of the fiscal year.

Most Read