A group of local men practice archery on a ridge overlooking the Laitlum Canyon about 20km (12 miles) from Shillong, India, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. In villages scattered across the northeastern Indian state of Meghalaya an ancient tradition of archery still continues and regular competitions are held between different localities.

VIDEO: The ancient skill of archery thrives in northeastern India

The skill is part of a traditional rite for Indigenous people in Meghalaya

The ancient skill of archery thrives in Shillong, the capital of the northeastern Indian state of Meghalaya.

Archery is part of the traditional rites of Indigenous people in Meghalaya with folk tales of its origins told for generations.

