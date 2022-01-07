Mount Washington employees and skiers collaborate to set up a safety net under the Sunrise chairlift and catch a young person who was dangling from their chair. Screenshot

Mount Washington employees and skiers collaborate to set up a safety net under the Sunrise chairlift and catch a young person who was dangling from their chair. Screenshot

VIDEO: Skier dangling from chairlift caught by Mt. Washington staff, Good Samaritans

Mount Washington staff and skiers used a makeshift life net to catch a young chairlift user who was dangling from their chair Thursday afternoon (Jan. 6).

A view of the rescue is making the rounds on social media, including a post by @ydnam13 on Twitter.

“The Sunrise crew was on fire this morning. Great job to all involved!” @ydnam13 tweeted, along with the video.

The age and gender of the person being rescued are still unclear, as is whether they were skiing or snowboarding.

The Record has reached out to Mount Washington management for more information.

More to come…

ALSO: Comox Valley Search and Rescue conducts simultaneous searches on new year’s weekend

terry.farrell@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Mount Washingtonskiing

Previous story
VIDEO: ‘Hello kitty’: Williams Lake man videos close encounter with cougar
Next story
27 out of 130 passengers on Sunwing party flight to Mexico back in Canada: Duclos

Just Posted

A Williams Lake man took a video of a cougar coming down his driveway Thursday, Jan. 6 at about 4:30 p.m. (Andrew Unrau video screenshot)
VIDEO: ‘Hello kitty’: Williams Lake man videos close encounter with cougar

A bench at Scout Island is almost completely covered with snow Friday, Jan. 7 after the latest winter storm brought 25.6 cm of snow Jan. 6, 2022. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Weather hot topic of conversation in Williams Lake after significant snowfall event

Quesnel Kangaroos captain Alessio Tomassetti celebrates after scoring in the second period of a game against the Terrace River Kings at the West Fraser Centre on Feb. 29, 2020. A game between the two scheduled for this weekend has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases on Terrace. (File Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
CIHL games postponed in Quesnel and Williams Lake

Interior Health image
No appointment necessary for rapid COVID-19 tests in Interior Health