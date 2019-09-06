Williams Lake Airport maintenance manager Cliff Philpot (left) with Silver Spitfire pilot Ian Smith at the airport Thursday when the crew stopped to refuel.

VIDEO: Round the world Spitfire tour stops to refuel in Williams Lake

Locals enjoy rare opportunity to get up close to the 1943 plane

A 1943 Supermarine Spitfire touched down to refuel in Williams Lake. B.C. Thursday afternoon, much to the delight of local aviation and history enthusiasts.

The stopover was part of a trip around the world aimed at showcasing the Second World War aircraft.

“We’ve flown 10,000 miles so far,” said Ian Smith, one of three pilots on the crew.

Nodding toward the Spitfire, Smith said she’s special.

“She’s got her own identity – we’ve named her G-IRTY. She’s a 1943 combat veteran and flew 51 missions in World War Two. But as you can see, we’ve demilitarized her and turned her into her basic form so you can see her beauty. She’s now an olive branch rather than a war machine.”

They departed from the U.K. a month ago.

Three pilots, two engineers and a cinematographer.

After Williams Lake, they were flying to Fort St. John and stopping for the night.

Before its stop in the lakecity, the crew also visited the Kelowna Airport.

Read more: Silver Spitfire makes special landing in Kelowna

Smith said the plan is to travel through Alaska, which he anticipated will take three or four days, and then across the Bering Strait to Russia.

Once they are in Russia, there will be challenges facing them because there are fewer airfields there than they are used to, he said.

“But we are a strong team and we will work together to make sure everything goes OK.”

One of the ideas behind the adventure is to share the Spitfire with people who may have never seen one in person, and so far, they’ve successfully grabbed interest everywhere they stop and have garnered a huge following through social media.

“People are excited about what we are doing,” Smith said.

Jack and Jones, a clothing company in England, has donated the use of its PC-12, which Smith called the ‘mother ship.’

When asked if the Jones referred to him, pilot Matt Jones chuckled, and said, “I wish.”

Smith said the program along the way has ‘ebbed and flowed’ because of the weather, which is why the schedule has had to be adjusted as they go along.

“We were due to stop in Seattle, Wash. because the plane needed service after 50 hours of flying, which we did. It is such an adventure on a massive scale, sometimes beyond comprehension – at least for my old brain,” Smith said, smiling. “We take it a day at a time.”

Spitfires were used by the British Royal Air Force and many other allied countries before, during and after the Second World War.

Pilot Steve Brooks said they experienced a renewed interest after the 1969 film Battle of Britain hit theatres.

“People were inspired and started refurbishing them,” Brooks said. “Originally 21,500 were made. This was one was built in Castle Bromwich.”

While has many years of flying planes to his credit, Brook has only flown Spitfires for a year.

“I love it,” he said. “It is a beautiful thing.”

One of the many local fans admiring the plane was Geoff Moore, Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association travel media specialist.

As he walked around taking photographs, Moore could not stop smiling.

“My dad was a bush pilot and I flew Cessnas for 25 years,” Moore told Smith.

Stopping to dip his finger in some engine fuel that had dripped from the Spitfire onto the tarmac Moore gasped.

“I’ve been born again,” he said.

After staying at the airport for about 90 minutes, the Spitfire did a flyover, circling back two times before heading north.

To follow the Silver Spitfire’s journey go to www.silverspitfire.com.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Big Creek ranchers Randy and Lesley Saugstad inspect the G-IRTY as chief engineer Gerry Jones refuels the plane.

The Silver Spitfire and her support plane resting at the Williams Lake Airport.

The impressive cockpit.

Williams Lake Flying Club’s Marty Lauren was one of many club members who were excited to see the Spitfire land in Williams Lake.

Pilot Matt Jones (left) gets some help from Williams Lake Airport maintenance manager Cliff Philpot on how the refuelling card system works.

Previous story
Bahamian students in B.C. can only watch and wait Hurrican Dorian aftermath

Just Posted

VIDEO: Round the world Spitfire tour stops to refuel in Williams Lake

Locals enjoy rare opportunity to get up close to the 1943 plane

Backwoods TRY-Athlon ready to provide a fun family time

The Backwoods TRY-Athlon is the spiritual successor to the long-running Tour De Cariboo

Canadian Tire Show and Shine car show coming up Saturday, Sept. 7

Registration will begin at 10 a.m. with the show open to the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Outhouse garners invite to Winnipeg Jets Rookie Showcase Sept. 6-9

Likely’s Griffen Outhouse has garnered an invite to the Winnipeg Jets’ Rookie Showcase

Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis treatment choices focus of upcoming meeting in Williams Lake

Anyone wanting to attend is asked to contact patient engagement researcher

VIDEO: Canada’s Bianca Andreescu advances to US Open final vs. Serena Williams

19-year-old becomes first Canadian to reach singles final in New York

Bahamian students in B.C. can only watch and wait Hurrican Dorian aftermath

Kandis Wilkinson’s parents sent her back to TRU early as a storm was brewing

Kelowna father pleads guilty to triple murder of daughters, wife

Jacob Forman pleaded guilty before a judge in a provincial courtroom in Kelowna Thursday

B.C. woman’s tale of online sugar daddy fails to convince judge in $200,000 fraud case

“She knew exactly what she was doing,” judge says of alleged mistress

Hurricane watch in parts of Atlantic Canada as Dorian moves up U.S. coast

Canadian Hurricane Centre says most likely projection brings storm south of Maritimes on Saturday

Captain Canuck? Horvat says he’s ready to sport the ‘C’ in Vancouver

NHL club left role vacant last season

Father of suspected B.C. killer granted access to cellphone video

Alan Schmegelsky’s lawyer convinces RCMP to share son’s video will

What exactly counts as distracted driving in B.C.?

Police are cracking down on drivers who just can’t take their eyes off their phones

‘Outrageous:’ Alberta man told oil and gas shirt not allowed in Senate

Exec at Calgary-based oil and gas production company said shirt is from a group called Canada Action

Most Read