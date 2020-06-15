VIDEO: Quesnel RCMP release last seen footage of missing man, Andrew Charles Ward

“Police and Andrew’s family are very concerned for his safety”

Quesnel RCMP are still puzzled by the disappearance of Andrew Charles Ward, who went missing from his home in Quesnel in early May.

“Given that Andrew’s disappearance is out of character, police and Andrew’s family are very concerned for his safety,” said RCMP North District Media Relations officer Madonna Saunderson.

Ward was last confirmed to have been seen alive on May 9, 2020 at approximately 7:20 p.m., police said, when he was at the 4 Mile Store and Coffee Shop located on the Barkerville Highway just outside Quesnel. Ward was with another individual known to him, police said.

“Andrew departed the store in his grey Jeep YJ and was last believed to be headed towards the Pinnacles Road area,” Saunderson said.

Immediately upon receiving a missing person’s report, Quesnel RCMP launched an investigation and have since requested the assistance of the BC RCMP Major Crime Section (BCMCS), given what police are saying is a highly unusual nature of Ward’s disappearance.

BCMCS has assumed conduct of the investigation and, with the assistance of the Quesnel RCMP, the Forensic Identification Section, Air Services, Underwater Recovery teams and the Police Dog Service, have conducted extensive searches in the Quesnel area. To date, Ward has not been located.

“We continue to search for Andrew and at this point in the investigation are asking for anyone who had dealings with Andrew in the Quesnel area during the months of April and May to contact police,” said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson of the North District RCMP.

“Regardless of whether or not you saw him in the days leading up to his disappearance, police are trying to gain a better understanding of who Andrew was, and what may have happened to him.”

Saunderson said Ward’s family is extremely concerned for his safety.

“This is not some random missing person. He is my brother, and I miss him. His family misses him. We are desperate for some resolution. If you have any information, please speak up,” Ward’s sister said in a statement.

If you have any information related to Ward’s disappearance, or any information that could assist in the investigation, contact the Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-9211. If you wish to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



