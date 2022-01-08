Calgary cookbook author Julie Van Rosendaal is offering hundreds of children a sweet reprieve from lockdown restlessness with an online class teaching them how to whip up homemade treats. Hundreds of children have signed on to learn new recipes over Zoom. (Canadian Press)

Calgary cookbook author Julie Van Rosendaal is offering hundreds of children a sweet reprieve from lockdown restlessness with an online class teaching them how to whip up homemade treats. Hundreds of children have signed on to learn new recipes over Zoom. (Canadian Press)

VIDEO: Online cooking camp a treat for kids in lockdown

Parents say the camp is a great activity for their children

Calgary cookbook author Julie Van Rosendaal is offering hundreds of children a sweet reprieve from lockdown restlessness with an online class teaching them how to whip up homemade treats. Hundreds of children have signed on to learn new recipes over Zoom.

Previous story
Unifor demands further delay on tighter green rules for container trucks
Next story
BCTF calls for N95s, boosters, enhanced ventilation to curb Omciron spread in schools

Just Posted

Into its third year of being privately owned, Mount Timothy Recreation Resort has seen notable improvements over a short period of time including the opening of a second building on the property which houses all the rentals, a warm-up area, washrooms and ticket sales.<ins> (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)</ins>
Mount Timothy Recreation Resort is a snow lover’s paradise

Miners clearing bedrock in Stout’s Gulch near Barkerville, B.C. in 1870. (B.C. Archives Collection photo)
HAPHAZARD HISTORY: The story of Ned Stout

A bench at Scout Island is almost completely covered with snow Friday, Jan. 7 after the latest winter storm brought 25.6 cm of snow Jan. 6, 2022. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Weather hot topic of conversation in Williams Lake after significant snowfall event

Buddy the Raven and Chadwick Everett pose together for a picture at the Lac La Hache Transfer Station. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Cariboo raven hungry nevermore thanks to new friend