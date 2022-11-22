Large police presence across multiple locations in Lower Mainland on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (@GurmyM/Twitter)

VIDEO: 2 suspects at large, 2 others arrested in Lower Mainland dealership robbery

Witness video shows police in tactical gear running through the gridlock traffic

Two of four suspects remain at large after a Port Coquitlam car dealership robbery and car jacking caused chaos and major disruption across parts of the Lower Mainland Tuesday (Nov. 22).

Based on a statement from police and various witness videos obtained by Black Press Media, it’s believed that the four suspects stole a vehicle from a dealership near Lougheed Highway and Dominion Avenue around 3:40 p.m., before fleeing to Highway 1.

According to a police statement later that night, there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspects and officers during this time.

The suspects crashed the vehicle on Highway 1, near the Kind Edward overpass and IKEA. The suspects fled on foot. Witness video shows at least one person dressed in all black running on the highway. At least 3 gun shots can be heard.

One suspect was arrested nearby. Meanwhile, one of the remaining three suspects car jacked a nearby vehicle before fleeing to Surrey. They were arrested.

Two suspects remain at large, and it remains unclear if either are injured from the exchange of gunfire or crash.

The incident, which caused heavy police presence across the Tri-Cities area, including officers in tactical gear running through gridlock traffic near Shaughnessy Street and Lougheed Highway, left many commuters at a standstill on major routes for hours.

Braid and Scott Road SkyTrain Stations were also closed for several hours.

In a statement, Cpl. Alexa Hodgins thanked the public for adhering to police directions in what she described as a “dynamic” investigation across multiple crime scenes.

Mounties are continuing to look for the remaining two suspects.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP.

