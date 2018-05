Three times a week city crews use the beach sweeper purchased in 2016

Since 2016, seeing a city worker running a beach sweeper at Scout Island has been a regular site.

After complaints from the public about the copious amounts of goose droppings on the beach, the city tried using decoys to deter the Canada Geese, but when that failed, purchased the sweeper which cost the City about $23,000.

On Friday morning, summer student employee William Payton was about a third of the way through the task when the Tribune caught up with him.