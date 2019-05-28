VIDEO: Ivy Chelsea co-ordinates interpretive program for Tsutswecw (Roderick Haig-Brown) Provincial Park

Secwepmctsin teacher Ivy Chelsea has been working with students at Chase Secondary School on an interpretive project for Tsutswecw (Roderick Haig-Brown) Provincial Park in B.C.’s Interior.
Originally from Esket (Alkali Lake), Chelse said the students have created QR codes that will be installed at Roderick Haig-Brown Park, which is now called Tsutswecw Park.
“They began working on the pilot project with BC Parks in February of this year and have done a lot of research.”
BC Parks now has 17 different QR codes that are going to be put in permanently at the park, Chelsea said.
“The students are being recognized for their hard work. People will hear the name of the plant in Secwepmctsin and how it is used.”
There will be a soft opening of the project at the park on Friday, June 7.
Chelsea told the Tribune she thinks similar projects would be perfect in the Williams Lake area in Boitanio Park or Scout Island.
She was in Williams Lake on Saturday, May 25, for the book launch of Resolve: The Story of the Chelsea Family and a First Nation Community’s Will to Heal.
Chelsea presently lives in Kamloops and has been nominated for an Excellence in Education Award from the Ministry of Education.
news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter