VIDEO: Investigators focus hunt for suspected B.C. killers back to Gillam, Man.

Reported sighting of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky has been deemed unsubstantiated by police

Wanted fugitives Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky remain at large, just more than two weeks since a young tourist couple was found shot to death in northern B.C.

READ MORE: RCMP withdraw from York Landing, focus search for B.C. fugitives elsewhere

Police announced Tuesday that they are pulling back from York Landing, Man., after an unconfirmed sighting had placed the pair at a dumpster in the remote northern town.

This means that there have been confirmed sightings of the two young men from Port Alberni since July 22, in Gillam, Man., where the Rav-4 they were believed to have been driving was found torched.

POLAR BEARS, SANDFLIES: B.C. fugitives may be going on 5 days in Manitoba wilderness

On Sunday, marking the latest major update in the manhunt, a volunteer patrol group claimed to spot two men, who looked similar to McLeod, 19, and Schmegelsky, 18, scouring through a dumpster in the York Landing area.

READ MORE: B.C. murder suspect’s father reveals details of troubled life in book

The pair are facing second-degree murder charges in the killing of UBC lecturer Leonard Dyck and are wanted in connection to the shootings deaths of North Carolina woman Chynna Deese and her Australian boyfriend Lucas Fowler.

Here is what we know far:

Previous story
Minor injuries in float plane crash off Sunshine Coast

Just Posted

Lightning strike ruins Riske Creek couple’s TV, shakes house and windows

Kathy Lauriente-Bonner and her husband Lynn were at home Monday evening watching the storm roll in

Cannabis production focus of upcoming CRD public hearing

Medical marijuana production in heavy industrial zones has been allowed since 2014

Cariboo Fire Centre has no wildfires presently, 261 firefighters deployed elsewhere

To date there have been 45 wildfires in the CFC, burning a total of 189 hectares

Broadway Avenue North construction should finish up by end of September

Expect small delays as work continues

Infants, young children shouldn’t drink Williams Lake tap water due to levels of manganese: city

City of Williams Lake issued water advisory Monday, July 29

Trudeau says British Columbians really ‘get it,’ amid conservative wave

‘Here in B.C. you really matter, you’re a province of people who get it,’ Trudeau said in Vancouver

Ride-hailing company Kater ready to launch in B.C. as soon as rules permit

Vancouver-based firm to add traditional ride-hailing across Metro Vancouver by this fall

ICBC starts sign-up for new driver smartphone pilot project

‘Techpilot’ device records speed, braking, distractions

BC Coroners Service identifies victims of plane crash north of Port Hardy

One Canadian, two Americans and a German died in the crash

Toddler rescued by firefighters from hot car in Squamish parking lot

The child was assessed by paramedics and MCFD was contacted

About to post a police chase photo to Instagram? Maybe don’t, cops say

Posts could be seen by a suspect and may result in them targeting officers or evading capture

Minor injuries in float plane crash off Sunshine Coast

Three people were taken to hospital with ‘bumps and bruises’, RCMP says

Alberta man dies after plunge from B.C. waterfalls, marking second death in three months

RCMP say the 53-year-old Sherwood Park resident was hiking off marked trail

B.C. man uses knife to fight off grizzly attack

Man transported to hospital with serious injuries

Most Read