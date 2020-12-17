The Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea named its new octopus Henry in honour of provincial health office Dr. Bonnie Henry. Henry was released back into the sea on Dec. 16. (Photo by Bob Orchard/Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea)

VIDEO: Henry, the giant Pacific octopus named for B.C. doctor, released back into the sea

The male cephalopod spent six months at Sidney’s Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea

Henry has left one bubble for a much larger one.

Henry, the giant Pacific octopus named after provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, returned to the Pacific Wednesday after having spent the last six months at Sidney’s Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea.

The male cephalopod arrived in June to much fanfare. He left weighing 22 pounds, or 9.8 kilograms, having added 17 pounds or 7.7 kg since his arrival.

Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea captured the release in a video posted on Facebook.

“(Bye) Henry, we’ll miss you.”

