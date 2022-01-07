VIDEO: ‘Hello kitty’: Williams Lake man videos close encounter with cougar

A Williams Lake man took a video of a cougar coming down his driveway Thursday, Jan. 6 at about 4:30 p.m. (Andrew Unrau video screenshot)

A Williams Lake man who captured a cougar on video coming down his snowy driveway Thursday, Jan. 6 said it was the first time he was ever that close to one.

Andrew Unrau was in his vehicle outside his Hazel Street home in the South Lakeside area having a smoke at about 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 when he saw the large cat.

“I wasn’t too worried, but it still got my heart pumping, especially when it started coming toward me,” he told Black Press Media Friday. “At the end of the video you can hear me take a big sigh of relief lol.”

As he took the video of the approaching cougar, Unrau said “hello kitty.”

The healthy looking cat then paused, turned around and walked back up the driveway and away.

Unrau said earlier in the week he heard there was a cougar sighting near the Russet Bluff area a few kilometres down the road, but had not seen any sign of it around his home.

He and his wife have lived on Hazel Street for two years and his wife grew up there.

She posted his video on Facebook Thursday and it has garnered hundreds of views and shares.

Thursday was a quiet day in Williams Lake with lots of snow falling.

The day before another South Lakeside area resident, Bonnie O’Neill, posted a webcam video to Facebook of a cougar walking around her Juniper Street yard at 2 a.m., also in the South Lakeside area.

