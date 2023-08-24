A raccoon was released after getting into an altercation with a Langford family. (Black Press Media stock image)

VIDEO: Greater Victoria critter causes panic; screams prompt call to police

Officers help after raccoon fights dog, residents, then finds itself locked in a bathroom

In a rare case of catch-and-release everyone seems OK with, residents and their dog are healing from a late-night visitor on Aug. 22.

The West Shore RCMP detachment was called to the same Langford neighbourhood twice just before 10 p.m. – one for screams coming from a home in the 500-block of Leckfield Avenue and another reporting a dog that had been attacked.

As it turns out, the medium-sized dog had faced a raccoon in the yard, said media relations officer Cpl. Nancy Saggar in a news release. The pet was then chased into the house where the raccoon fought residents, before being trapped in the bathroom, prompting a call to police.

“This was a bizarre encounter for police. We generally do not attend wildlife calls, however, residents in the home had received injuries from this animal and animal control was not available, so the officers stepped in to help,” Saggar said.

Officers captured the raccoon using a dog pole and a lacrosse stick.

After putting up a pretty decent fight, the raccoon was caught by police and released outside.

The residents and the dog received minor injuries in the altercation.

