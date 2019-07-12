VIDEO: CRD advises recreationists to avoid West Chilcotin areas impacted by flooding

B.C. Transportation crews are already hard at work clearing roads of debris in areas where flood waters have receded. B.C. Transportation photo.

Recreation users are being cautioned to avoid going into areas in the West Chilcotin impacted by the flooding.

“We are finding hikers, campers and other recreational users wandering and driving around looking at the river and it’s not safe,” said Emily Epp, communications manager with the Cariboo Regional District said, noting there is a lot of road work in progress.

Work continues to restore service on flooded roads in the #Cariboo. With water levels receding in some areas – repairs and assessments are underway on a number of fronts. Check https://t.co/NCVlkn102s for updates. pic.twitter.com/3GNobFr5fS — BC Transportation (@TranBC) July 12, 2019

“The Ministry of Forests has updated their service road webpage and there is a lot more information there, and the Ministry of Transportation is doing a lot of work out there with Dawson,” Epp told the Tribune Friday morning.

There are about 12 residents or less who still don’t have road access out, she added.

“We are working to be in touch with residents out there on a daily basis and then evaluating the food and water situation. As we identify the needs we are working with search and rescue or other flights to bring out supplies.”

The CRD emergency operations centre has flights scheduled over the next three days with staff going out to visit properties and do damage assessments.

“Those will be the basis for our recovery planning as well as the province’s recovery plan,” Epp said.

