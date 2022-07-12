VIDEO: City of Williams Lake looking to Province to deal with dam issue

The water level marker in the pond is barely visible above the water level in the pond. City staff said normally, an additional three or four feet of the marker are above the waterline. (Monica Lamb-Yorksi photo)

The City of Williams Lake and the Ministry of Forests are facing off over an ongoing beaver dam issue above South Lakeside.

On June 2, 2022 the city of Williams Lake activated its Emergency Operations Centre at Level 1 (low risk) in response to rising water levels at the site of a historic beaver dam on provincial Crown land high above Juniper Street off South Lakeside Drive.

At that time, the city, working with contractors, installed siphons to establish a controlled release to safely reduce water levels to protect residences within city limits located below the dam in the event of a breach.

The city continued to monitor and respond to the situation from its Emergency Operations Centre and requested the provincial government provide a longer-term solution.

Monica Larden, acting director of authorizations with the Ministry of Forests, responded previously with a letter to the city’s request the province remove the beaver dam and initiate ongoing monitoring and risk reduction measures.

“As this not a man-made dam, we agree that this is not a dam that is owned by any individual but is rather a natural occurrence,” she noted in the letter.

She noted in order to protect down-slope infrastructure and property, the city of Williams Lake, or any other potentially impacted landowner, may wish to seek authorizations to manage further concern with beaver activity continuing at this site. The city or other property owners can apply for a permit to remove the beaver and the dam.

City council received the letter during the Tuesday, July 5 regular meeting, where Mayor Walt Cobb said he could not believe the response.

“To suggest that the general public or people down below [the dam] might be the ones that apply for an application to do something with the beavers on Crown land is ludicrous.”

Coun. Scott Nelson said the city needs to ask the ministry to trap and relocate the beaver as soon as possible to ensure public safety and made this motion which was approved by council.

As precipitation has accumulated over the past weeks, the water levels have now been determined to be rising once again.

“Last month, the city sent correspondence to the Province advising that it expects the Provincial Crown (through the responsible Ministries) to initiate ongoing monitoring and permanent risk reduction measures so this situation does not arise again,” says Chief Administrative Officer Gary Muraca.

“Initially, the city was willing to undertake this emergency response to protect its residents and property. We appreciate the ongoing support from Emergency Management British Columbia, but it is time to find a permanent solution to this ongoing issue.”

Read more: Williams Lake EOC at level 1 in response to water load on beaver dam above Juniper Street

Read more: Williams Lake EOC still monitoring increased water levels at historic beaver dam



ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

flood watchWilliams Lake