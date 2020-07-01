VIDEO: City hosts processions in celebration of Canada’s birthday

Members of the Lakers Car Club joined members from Central Cariboo Search and Rescue and the Williams Lake RCMP for a procession celebrating Canada Day through city streets. In another procession beginning in the South Lakeside Drive area, members from the Williams Lake Fire Department paraded through the area, as well. (Greg Sabatino photos - Williams Lake Tribune)
Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune
Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune
Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune

Making the most of an unfavourable situation, the City of Williams Lake hosted its stay at home to come together Canada Day celebrations Wednesday.

Several community leaders and dignitaries sent their Canada greetings via Facebook video earlier today, followed by processions throughout the city beginning at noon.

Staff at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex organized three separate procession routes involving the Lakers Car Club, the Williams Lake Fire Department, RCMP and Central Cariboo Search and Rescue.

Inclement weather — in particular heavy rainfall throughout the day — however, put a bit of a damper on the processions.

The RCMP and Central Cariboo Search and Rescue procession — originally scheduled for two separate routes — combined into one, beginning from the CMRC, then travelling thorughout the city’s residential areas, before returning back to the complex.

READ MORE: City invites community to celebrate Canada Day with unique parade

Starting at the Williams Lake Fire Hall, the fire department will travelled down South Lakeside Drive to Renner Road, followed Renner Road until Hazel Street at Spruce Hill Road. From there the procession continued down Juniper Street, rejoining South Lakeside Drive travelling to Highway 20 up to Fairview Drive. From there they looped at the end of Country Club Blvd., travelling to Westridge Drive via Highway 20 and to the end of Mandarino Place, and returned to Highway 20 via Westridge Drive and Eagle Crescent, back to Highway 20 and then the fire hall.

Unfortunately, due to unfavorable weather and with the safety of the pilots in mind, the City was forced to cancel its flyover for Canada Day, scheduled for 1 p.m.

Although the traditional event in Boitanio Park is cancelled due to COVID-19, the City is encouraging everyone to gather in small circles, hold barbecues in the back yard and test their general knowledge of Canadiana via video, posted on www.facebook.com/CMRCWL and the City website at www.williamslake.ca/CanadaDay.

Via the Facebook page, there are also several Canada Day-themed crafts taking place throughout the day.


greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Funds announced for B.C. Indigenous entrepreneurs pursuing food, agriculture
Next story
Day camps on this summer at Lake of the Trees Bible Camp

Just Posted

VIDEO: City hosts processions in celebration of Canada’s birthday

Via the Facebook page, there are also several Canada Day-themed crafts taking place

Day camps on this summer at Lake of the Trees Bible Camp

‘We have fought hard to keep camp open’

OUR HOMETOWN: The best of both worlds

Generally they start April 1 and stay until mid-October

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

How much do you know about our country?

Participants march at LCSS track for Walk to End ALS

While not the typical, large fundraiser held annually in Boitanio Park due… Continue reading

‘This year is unlike any other’: Trudeau delivers Canada day address

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and the Prime Minister release video celebrating the national holiday

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Williams Lake Tribune continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Funds announced for B.C. Indigenous entrepreneurs pursuing food, agriculture

Entrepreneurs can receive up to $8,000

‘A little bit scary for everybody’: Air passengers wary as new rules take effect

Masks or face coverings have been mandatory on flights since April 20

VIDEO: Prince William and Kate chat with B.C. hospital staff about COVID-19

Seven-minute video posted to Youtube on Canada Day

River centre says heavy rains could bring flooding to central, northeastern B.C.

Water levels are already unusually high and river banks can be extremely unstable

Controversy over MLAs buying ads in B.C. magazine that opposes trans rights

Reaction was quick, and negative

B.C. reports 12 new COVID-19 cases as officials urge caution for Canada Day

There are 18 patients is hospital and four are in ICU

Canada extends travel ban for non-U.S. foreign travellers to July 31

Ban is separate from that which prevents U.S-Canada border crossings

Most Read