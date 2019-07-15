Shaun Siebert narrowly avoided hitting cyclists on Granfondo route Sunday morning. (Twitter photo)

Video captures driver narrowly avoiding hitting Granfondo cyclists in Okanagan

“I’m just glad that everything aligned enough and no one got hurt,” said Shaun Siebert

A quick reaction from a driver avoided what could have been a dangerous accident during the Prospera Granfondo Axel Merckx Okanagan cycling race on Sunday morning.

Shaun Siebert was driving north along Highway 97 toward Summerland behind group of cyclists in the race at around 7:45 a.m. on July 14. He felt like something was off as he approached them, he said.

“I slowed down a bit and was somehow ready. Then all of a sudden they jetted right out in front of me.”

READ MORE: 2,500 cyclists ready to take the South Okanagan roads for Granfondo

Several of the cyclists crashed, with many falling into the left lane in front of his vehicle.

Thankfully, there was no oncoming traffic so Siebert swerved to avoid hitting them.

“I’m just glad that everything aligned enough and no one got hurt,” he said.

Later, he tweeted the video of the incident, which was captured on his dash camera.

More than 2,500 cyclists have taken over the roads in the South Okanagan this weekend for the ninth edition of the mass cycling event. The race finishes at 4 p.m. on Sunday, with cyclists crossing the finish line in Penticton.

More to come …

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Robin Grant
Reporter, Penticton Western News
Email me or follow me on Twitter
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Previous story
NATO secretary general meets Trudeau in Canada, amid Russia, U.S.-Iran tensions

Just Posted

Collaboration, love of community grows Williams Lake Harvest Fair

Meet the women behind the fair: Tammy Tugnum and Leslea Destree

All Chilcotin residents impacted by flooding now have access from properties

Community meeting with CRD reps planned for July 20 at Big Creek Community Hall

Prince George trio to perform at Boitanio Park

Songwriters from Prince George will perform including Noami Kavka, Danny Bell, Saltwater Hank

Calls for TRU to enhance nursing program heard at Envision TRU consultation

Twenty people shared their concerns with TRU at a public meeting at Pioneer Complex

RANCH MUSINGS: We are at the mercy of the weather

Short of feeling powerless about our situation with the now overabundance of rain, what can we do?

VIDEO: Using scrap materials, man build workout equipment at B.C. tent city

Made of reused wood, ropes and metal, the machine could be Shane Knight’s ticket to competitions

NATO secretary general meets Trudeau in Canada, amid Russia, U.S.-Iran tensions

Trump has called the organization an outdated body

Canadian officials flagged 900 food items from China with ‘problems’ over 2 years

The scrutiny of agricultural goods has been central to a diplomatic dispute between Canada and China

Gasoline companies to speak at public inquiry into B.C. pump prices

Premier John Horgan ordered the inquiry in May when prices at the pump reached $1.70 a litre

When the hospital becomes home: B.C. girl, 7, has spent a third of her life in pediatric unit

Mother grateful for the care her daughter received at VGH Pediatric Intensive Care Unit

Loved ones of Somali-Canadian journalist Hodan Nalayeh mourn after terrorist attack

She moved back to Somalia last year in an effort to tell positive stories of her home country

Marathon votes, high stress work is going to kill someone, say some MPs

Some resort to wearing diapers to help get them through all-night votes

Concerns mount over ‘criminalization’ of detained migrants in Canada

The agency decided all officers working in these centres must be outfitted in protective and defensive equipment

Trudeau stresses balancing economy, environment during brief Stampede visit

The prime minister took aim at his conservative opponents in his remarks

Most Read