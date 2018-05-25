Williams Lake city councillor Jason Ryll (left), Mayor Walt Cobb and Coun. Scott Nelson (second from right) meet with potential investors George Kosanovich, founder and CEO Canalytics (third from left), May He, president of Winston College (centre), Mark Skinner, founding partner and executive vice-president, Canalytics and Betty Dusange-Hoyer, director Viridium Pacific at city hall on Wednesday. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)

VIDEO: Cannabis and film industry investors visit Williams Lake

There are a number of opportunties tied to the cannabis industry that will help diversify our economy

Investors connected with the cannabis industry and film making who are interested in investing in Williams Lake met with city council and staff in the lakecity this week.

Mark Skinner, founding partner and executive vice-president of Canalytics lives in Invermere, B.C. and told council his company is interested in establishing a training program in Williams Lake for cannabis testing services.

“Every product needs to be tested by a third party,” Skinner said during a meeting at city hall Wednesday afternoon. “We have the potential to create 20 above average paying jobs.”

The company hopes to establish itself in Delta and in the lakecity, he added.

George Kosanovich, founder and chief executive officer of Canalytics, lives in Arizona and said while it isn’t a huge business — the testing aspect — if the company starts out slowly it can expand with the building up of sales.

Betty Dusange-Hoyer was also part of the tour.

She’s a director with Viridium Pacific, a B.C.-based company involved in consumer wellness and biotech innovation interested in developing a cannabis production and cannabis packaging business in Williams Lake.

“We are looking at a production of over 100,000 square feet and have been working with some partners here,” Dusange-Hoyer said. “We hope to have a memorandum of understanding done this week.”

May He, president of Winston College in New Westminster, was also part of the tour, looking at ways to promote Williams Lake through film and online TV.

“We have been doing cultural exchange projects between China and Canada for education, for the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and entertainment with film production,” she said.

Coun. Scott Nelson said having the investors visit and meet with council is good news for Williams Lake.

“There are a number of opportunities tied to the cannabis industry that will help diversify our economy,” Nelson said.

Previous story
Update: Fire on Fox Mountain under control

Just Posted

VIDEO: Cannabis and film industry investors visit Williams Lake

There are a number of opportunties tied to the cannabis industry that will help diversify our economy

Thunder Mountain slams into gear Saturday

Drivers can’t wait to put the pedal to the floor this weekend at Thunder Mountain Speedway

Update: Fire on Fox Mountain under control

BC Wildfire chief fire information officer Kevin Skrepnek said the fire was about one hectare in size

Child Development Centre founder turns 100

CDC will be celebrating Aileen Hewett’s 100th birthday on Friday, May 25

School District 27 Board and management to respond to ministry report

Guenther, Wintjes and Futcher will speak to the report tomorrow

Vancouver Island girl scores with winning song for BC Summer Games

‘Colours’ is a perfect theme for 2018 BC Summer Games

Update: Wildfire northwest of Kamloops jumps from 60 to 800 hectares

Ground crews and aircraft are responding to an estimated 50 hectare wildfire approximately 55 kilometers northwest of Kamloops, near the Deadman Vidette Road.

B.C. pipeline goes ahead despite scrapped Pacific Northwest LNG

NEB approves amendment for $1.4-billion natural gas North Montney Mainline Project

Feds limit chinook fishery to help killer whale recovery

Chinook is main food source for only 76 southern residents killer whales left

B.C. mom who died just before daughter’s wedding wanted family to be happy: twin

Ann Wittenberg was pulled into the ocean while on a surf board in Tofino last weekend

Courtenay-Alberni MP calls for lifeguards at popular surf spot near Tofino

The Pacific Rim National Park Reserve is defending its decision to cancel the surf guard program.

Harvey Weinstein to surrender in sex misconduct probe: officials

Would be first criminal charge against Weinstein since scores of women came forward

Media are not an arm of the police, Vice lawyer tells Supreme Court hearing

Ben Makuch challenges Ontario Court of Appeal ruling that he must give materials for stories to RCMP

B.C. launches plan to tackle doctor shortage, emergency room congestion

John Horgan aims to set up regional primary care networks in a ‘team-based’ approach

Most Read