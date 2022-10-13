Williams Lake First Nation members Leo Michel, left, and Marvin Bob, brush the ground with cedar during a ceremony to honour the ancestors at Boitanio Mall where in the early 1970s while the mall was being built an archaeological site was confirmed. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake First Nation members Leo Michel, left, and Marvin Bob, brush the ground with cedar during a ceremony to honour the ancestors at Boitanio Mall where in the early 1970s while the mall was being built an archaeological site was confirmed. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

VIDEO: Boitanio Mall excavation prompts archaeological scrutiny by Williams Lake First Nation

WLFN, Sugar Cane Archaeology, Archer Cultural Resource Management part of overseeing

Williams Lake First Nation is working closely with the excavation crew at Botanio Mall where a new 82-unit housing complex will be constructed on the upper level.

The nation is there to make sure any potential archaeological remains are preserved because during the initial construction of the mall in 1974, an archaeological site containing house pits (kikwillies), cache pits and a large number of human burials were discovered.

At the time, approximately 13 disarticulated human skeletons were unearthed and transported via truck to the site of what is now the A&W in Williams Lake where they were discarded and pushed over the embankment, said WLFN.

On Tuesday, Oct. 11, the community’s leadership and elders held a ceremony to honour the ancestors at the mall.

“The more that we make it the norm to stand beside each other as non-Indigenous and Indigenous alike, acknowledging our ceremony and holding up our culture and our nation the quicker we’re going to get to that reconciliation discussion which we continue to talk about as a country,” said WLFN Chief Sellars after the ceremony.

Representatives from WLFN, Sugar Cane Archaeology and Archer Cultural Resource Management are on site during the excavation.

Whitney Spearing, senior manager title and rights for WLFN, said the area being excavated for a sewer pipe repair does cross through a recorded archaeological site.

“All of the material that comes out of the site will be screened 100 per cent and we will pick out anything that is archaeological or potential human remains,” Spearing said.

Eric Van Tankeren of Janda Group, the mall’s owner, said when they scanned the pipes they found the main sewer pipe was broken.

“We have to replace it and have been waiting a year to do this because of archaeological issues that are involved,” Van Tankeren said, adding the repair should be completed in one week.


monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Inquiry into Liberal government’s use of Emergencies Act kicks off
Next story
Families leave offerings for children slain at Thai day care

Just Posted

Esk’etemc Chief Fred Robbins, left, Gwitne Alphonse, JoAnne Moiese, Virginia Gilbert, Lillian Alphonse, David Archie and Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars drum and sing during a ceremony Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Boitanio Mall. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
VIDEO: Boitanio Mall excavation prompts archaeological scrutiny by Williams Lake First Nation

Cariboo Regional District deputy chief administration officer Alice Johnston is chief election officer for the local government election. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Alice Johnston is chief election officer for the Cariboo Regional District. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Alice Johnston leads a busy, balanced life

Conservative MP Todd Doherty rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)
Doherty named shadow minister for mental health and suicide prevention

Dena Baumann, from left, Pharis Romero, Cole Patenaude, Shannon O’Donovan and Tanja Iwan, were in front of an audience for the first Audio Affairs session by the Community Arts Council of Williams Lake on Oct. 6. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Audio Affairs vol. 1 in Williams Lake eased the audience into autumn