Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made history Nov. 2 when he rode in on a black horse to personally exonerate hanged war chiefs on Tsilhqot’in chiefs on title lands. Angie Mindus photos

VIDEO: Black horse signals ‘sign of peace’ for Tsilhqot’in Nation

Justin Trudeau rides black horse provided by Cooper family

Deemed an important sign of peace by the Tsilhqot’in Nation, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accepted a black horse to ride into the event in the Nemiah Valley earlier this month where he exonerated hanged war chiefs.

After riding in with TNG Tribal Chair Chief Joe Alphonse, who was one of the six current Tsilhqot’in chiefs who pushed for the personal exoneration by the prime minister, Trudeau took a moment with Indy before his owner Gene Cooper led the black horse away.

Read More: Trudeau exonerates hanged war chiefs of 1864 on B.C. Tsilhqot’in title lands

According to stories surrounding the hanged war chiefs of 1864 and 1865 passed down through the generations, one of the war chiefs had a black horse which was able to escape from Quesnel after the hangings and crossed two rivers to get back home to its Tsilhqot’in community.

See video above where Chief Alphonse explains the significance of the black horse.

