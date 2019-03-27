VIDEO: Batman steps in to help B.C. RCMP, gets rejected

A West Kelowna woman caught an unusual scene on video, as Batman asked to help officers

There’s no need for a bat signal in Kelowna, because a superhero is already in town.

A West Kelowna woman captured a video of a police incident Saturday where officers had their guns drawn. A person dressed as Batman sauntered over to officers after jumping out of his “Batmobile” when a section of road off of Pandosy Street was closed at the time.

READ MORE: Batman TV series star Adam West dies at 88

“All I know is the police had a section of Pandosy blocked off and had their guns drawn. Batman pulled up in front of us, jumped out and ran to help before he was sent away due to it being unsafe,” Melissa Parent said.

She said as far as she knew, the man’s name is Bruce Wayne.

Parent was on her way back from visiting friends in the area, when she filmed the unusual scene.

Paul MacDougall, corporate and client services officer with the Kelowna RCMP, said police were responding to a domestic incident and were informed a firearm may have been involved.

“Further investigation revealed no firearm involved and no charges were laid,” he said.

“As to the presence of ‘Batman’ at the scene, when there is an unfolding event which is potentially serious in nature as most people would assume by the fact that members were deployed with Carbines out the public should remain away from the area as they are putting themselves and the lives of the responding members in jeopardy.

“Situations like this are dynamic and subject to change very quickly, the presence of ‘Batman’ or anyone else is an unwanted distraction and foolish as they are placing themselves at risk,” he said.

READ MORE: ‘Dark Knight’ trilogy back to theatres as Batman turns 80

READ MORE: Kelowna celebrates International Talk Like Batman Day

READ MORE: Davis: Superhero extravaganza and end of an era

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Stranger climbs onto B.C. family’s second-floor balcony, lights fire in barbecue
Next story
China ratchets up pressure on Canada amid Huawei dispute

Just Posted

Canada Post semitrailer goes off Highway 97 landing down steep embankment

The driver escapes with minor injuries

Midget Timberwolves return home with bronze from provs

The Williams Lake Midget Tier 2 Timberwolves are provincial bronze medalists.

Work resumes on Highway 97 Lexington Road improvement project

Cantex Okanagan site superintendent predicts completion of project by fall 2019

Art Walk 2019 adjudicated applications open until March 30

Applications are closing soon for the adjudicated stream of the Williams Lake Art Walk and Sale 2019

IH aiming to re-open CMH maternity unit beginning of July for deliveries

Currently five Williams Lake area families are in Kamloops waiting to deliver at Royal Inland Hospital

VIDEO: Batman steps in to help B.C. RCMP, gets rejected

A West Kelowna woman caught an unusual scene on video, as Batman asked to help officers

Hidden throne found in B.C. woods as part of Game Of Thrones contest

One of six thrones hidden around the world for a promotional campaign was found in Tumbler Ridge

Owner of truck in Broncos crash pleads guilty to safety charges

Lawyer for Sukhmander Singh of Adesh Deol Trucking pleaded guilty on his behalf in a Calgary court

Map charts unsolved human remains cases from Port Hardy to Terrace

BC Coroners Service launches map to spark memory in decades-old cold cases

Most B.C. residents concerned about recent measles outbreaks: poll

23 per cent of British Columbians doubt the need for vaccines

VIDEO: Homicide team called in after three killed in Surrey car crash

Investigators ask public to come forward with information, dashcam video

Stranger climbs onto B.C. family’s second-floor balcony, lights fire in barbecue

Incident in Abbotsford terrifies family with two-year-old boy

VIDEO: 13-year-old killed in B.C. crash that involved five kids

The children range in age from six to 17.

Canada’s board gender diversity behind U.S. as resources, small firms lag: TD

It’s an improvement from 2011, when the U.S. outpaced Canada in eight out of 10 industries

Most Read