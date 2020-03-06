Premier John Horgan, Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry gives an update on B.C.’s response to COVID-19 in Vancouver, B.C., on March 6, 2020. (Karissa Gall/Black Press Media)

VIDEO: B.C. premier, health officials unveil response plan for COVID-19

Plan is to be ready to operate under an outbreak that lasts up to four months

B.C. is activating its provincial pandemic plan to deal with the novel coronavirus.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says the province is ready to use emergency powers to protect the population, health workers, and the health system’s capacity to help patients with other problems.

Dix says the B.C. government is also preparing for how it will function if large numbers of public employees get sick.

The plan is to be ready to operate under an outbreak that lasts up to four months.

Premier John Horgan says a committee of deputy ministers will oversee B.C.’s COVID-19 response, and the province now has four labs that can test for the virus.

More to come.

Coronavirus

