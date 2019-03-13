(File photo)

VIDEO: B.C. burglar hiding in the ceiling gets caught after miscalculation

North Vancouver man Shane Davidson convicted of burglary, theft and assault

A North Vancouver burglar who hid in ceilings before dropping down to strike has been convicted, after he miscalculated and revealed his hiding spot while a woman was still in the room.

Shane Davidson was found guilty of three counts of burglary, one count of assault, and one count of theft under $5,000 back in January, police said Wednesday.

RCMP learned he had entered stores during business hours and managed to somehow access the ceiling, where he would hide until the store closed.

READ MORE: Woman assaulted in her North Vancouver home; RCMP release sketch of alleged suspect

He seemed to be getting away with the thefts until a miscalculation at a North Vancouver grocery store in December 2017.

“An employee walked into the cash room around 5 a.m.,” said spokesperson Sgt. Peter DeVries. “There he was, standing in the dark. Imagine how terrifying that was for her.”

The employee screamed, and Davidson assaulted her before running off.

“The surveillance video made it pretty easy,” said DeVries. “Prolific offenders are really well known to us. We know how they operate, where they tend to commit crimes, and what they look like. One good screengrab can get us a long way towards making a positive ID.”

A judge remanded Davidson until his sentencing hearing in April. He has been in custody since May 2018.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
U.S. hotel apologizes for discriminating against Trump supporters
Next story
B.C. premier wants to move quickly on Okanagan national park reserve

Just Posted

WANTED: Five sought by RCMP

Police asking for public’s assistance finding five people on outstanding warrants.

New vehicle stolen from Williams Lake car dealership Tuesday night

Thieves broke into office and stole keys

Carey Price breaks Canadiens goalie record with 315 wins

Habs netminder surpasses Jacques Plante’s record for most wins

Williams Lake city workers will haul dirt for Indoor Rodeo

City council approved the request during Tuesday’s regular meeting

Williams Lake city council unanimously approves microbrewery

Seven letters of support, supportive comments during a public hearing, zoning amendment approved

Canada bans Boeing 737 Max 8 plane following fatal Ethiopian crash

Eighteen Canadians were among the 157 killed in the crash in Addis Ababa

B.C. premier wants to move quickly on Okanagan national park reserve

John Horgan support’s ‘community’s drive to have a national park.’

Air Canada, WestJet expected to take financial hit from 737 Max 8 ban

The ban comes four days after the Ethiopian Airlines disaster that killed all 157 people on board

200 tremors recorded near Vancouver Island due to ‘tectonic dance’

The tremors were not felt but provide useful information to scientists

‘Modesty is important:’ B.C. trustee’s new dress code moves ahead despite opposition

Despite heated exchanges and wild claims, Chilliwack school board votes to move policy along

Facebook, Instagram are down – and everyone runs to Twitter

Mark Zuckerberg’s social media empire is out of commission

B.C. real estate board blames stress test for dampening home sales in February

Housing prices also saw a 9.3 per cent dip in February, with average sales sitting at $678,625

No cellphone ban coming to B.C. schools

Ontario will ban the devices in its schools in September

B.C. teens struggling more with anxiety, depression: 2018 report

The 2018 BC Adolescent Health Survey included 140 questions and was conducted in 58 school districts

Most Read