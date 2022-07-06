VIDEO: ATM theft from Mission store caught on camera

No arrests have been made at this time as RCMP continue to investigate

Mission RCMP are continuing the investigation into the theft of an ATM from a local convenience store.

No arrests have been made at this time as investigators are still working on tracking down the suspects.

On June 29, at about 3:45 a.m. a motorist called 911 to report they had been driving by the Tim Horton’s, located at the 41000 block of Lougheed Highway, east of Mission, and noticed the front plate glass window had been smashed.

The caller said there were no people or vehicles in the area.

When Mission RCMP arrived, they saw glass strewn about the gas pump area of the Leq’a:mel convenience store.

According to police, debris from the ATM was left behind, but the ATM itself was gone having been taken through the smashed front glass window.

A representative of the store arrived and confirmed that the ATM was the only item they could see at that time that had been stolen.

Officers reviewed the CCTV footage from that time and watched the video showing a 2007 gray Ford pick upbacking up and removing the ATM. The licence plate came back to a vehicle that was reported stolen in Chilliwack.

“A male and female suspect were seen exiting the truck and stealing the ATM,” said Corp. Jason Raaflaub, Mission RCMP media relations officer.

He said the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone who may have dashcam footage, information or witnessed the above events to please contact the Mission RCMP.