A dead whale floats on the shore near Puerto Madryn, Argentina, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Argentine scientists are determining the reason for at least 13 whales dying in the area in the past few days. (AP Photo/Maxi Jonas)

VIDEO: 13 whales found dead in Argentina cause for concern, say scientists

Scientists waiting for autopsies to determine cause of death

The bodies of 13 Southern right whales have been found in Golfo Nuevo, in the waters off Argentina’s southern Atlantic coast. Scientists are waiting for the results of autopsies to determine what caused the deaths, but say regardless they are cause for concern.

(AP Video/Maxi Jonas, Production: Leo La Valle)

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Ocean ProtectionWhales

Previous story
Planned condo development on Juno Beach site cancelled after government deal

Just Posted

The Pickard Place was located 13 miles north of Soda Creek. (Barry Sale photo)
Haphazard History: Pickard Ranch at Soda Creek

Police await a tow truck following a crash near the intersection of Highway 97 and Carson Avenue near the Quesnel RCMP Detachment Friday afternoon Oct. 7. (Rebecca Dyok photo — Quesnel Observer)
Truck ends up on hood of minivan in downtown Quesnel intersection collision

Witches paddles on Williams Lake on Oct. 2, 2022. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)
Armada of witches and warlocks assembles on Williams Lake

Williams Lake firefighters Kris Wilk, left, and Michaela Rhees along with Olive the Golden Retriever were soliciting donations for the fire department’s annual Fill the Boot drive for Muscular Dystrophy Canada on Friday, Sept. 30 outside Save-on-Foods. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Fire Department fills the boot for Muscular Dystrophy Canada