VicPD is looking for witnesses and a suspect after a father reported a man offered him money for his three-year-old daughter. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police look to identify man reported for trying to buy toddler

Suspicious man described as Caucasian, in his 70s, about 6’2” with a heavy build and balding

Victoria police need more information after a father reported a man asking to buy his toddler on Hillside Avenue earlier this month.

The father told police that on March 1, just after 3 p.m., he was entering a store in the 1600-block of Hillside Avenue with his three-year-old daughter when they were approached by a man. The man asked the father if he wanted to sell his child and offered to give him money, VicPD said in a news release.

The father felt threatened and reported the incident to VicPD that evening. The suspicious man is described as Caucasian, in his 70s, about 6’2” with a heavy build, balding with short hair and possibly wearing glasses.

VicPD asks anyone with information on the incident or individual to call the report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

