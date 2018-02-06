Vehicles parked on street blocking snow removal, says city

A snowplow heads out for duty from the Williams Lake public works yard. Tara Sprickerhoff photo.

Yes, it’s still snowing. Yes there is still snow on the streets. And no, that’s not likely to stop anytime soon.

The City of Williams Lake is asking the public to not park their vehicles along the side of the street as they continue their snow clearing operations.

“Vehicles impeding snow removal may be subjected to towing,” the city said in a release earlier today.

Cars are blocking plow access to the entire roadway, they said.

The city is also asking people to keep put garbage and recycling bins on the street the day of, instead of the night before, as the bins can also impede snow removal.

Assuring residents that there will be snow removal crews working through the weekend, the city thanks residents for their “patience and understanding as we continue to address the large volume of snow.”

Maybe it’s time to just stay home.