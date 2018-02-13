A chip truck appears to have tipped off the bank into the highway north of Williams Lake Tuesday afternoon. Gaylene Desautels photo.

Vehicle recovery in progress north of Williams Lake

Crews work to right a semi truck in the ditch on Highway 97

Drive BC is warning drivers of a vehicle recovery happening along Highway 97 near Deep Creek, north of Williams Lake Tuesday afternoon.

Photos taken of the incident show a chip truck on its side off the bank of the road, being pulled out by a Jamie Davis Towing truck. It’s a rescue company well known from the TV show Highway Thru Hell.

The road is reduced to single lane alternating traffic south of Kragback Road.

Drive BC is also warning drivers of compact snow and slippery sections along Highway 97.

B.C. logging truck driver saves moose calf from snowbank
Throne Speech leaves B.C. housing, childcare advocates awaiting details

