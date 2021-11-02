The location of the incident. (Drive BC/Google Maps)

Highway 97 north of Quesnel down to single alternating traffic

A vehicle incident took place near Umiti Pit Road

Highway 97 north of Quesnel was closed due to a vehicle incident in the morning of Nov. 2 according to Drive BC.

The incident was near Umiti Pit Road, north of the Cottonwood slide area which has recently been repaved.

READ MORE: Cottonwood Slide area north of Quesnel paved

Drive BC posted on Twitter the highway was open to a single lane of traffic in alternating directions at 7:30 a.m.

The roads in Quesnel were slick with ice in the morning of Nov. 2.

Highway 97Quesnel

B.C.’s largest school district decides against mandating COVID-19 vaccines for staff
Man pleads guilty to smuggling 200 kg of meth across U.S. border into Abbotsford

