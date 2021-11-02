Highway 97 north of Quesnel down to single alternating traffic

The location of the incident. (Drive BC/Google Maps)

Highway 97 north of Quesnel was closed due to a vehicle incident in the morning of Nov. 2 according to Drive BC.

The incident was near Umiti Pit Road, north of the Cottonwood slide area which has recently been repaved.

Drive BC posted on Twitter the highway was open to a single lane of traffic in alternating directions at 7:30 a.m.

UPDATE – #BCHwy97 OPEN to single lane alternating traffic at Umiti Pit Road, 15km north of #Quesnel, due to a vehicle incident.

The roads in Quesnel were slick with ice in the morning of Nov. 2.

