Vehicle incident closes Highway 97 lane near Kersley: Drive BC

Highway 97 outside of Kersley has only one lane open due to what Drive BC is calling a “vehicle incident.”

The incident took place off French Road, just north of Kersley, 17 km south of Quesnel.

Drive BC says traffic is flowing using alternating directions, and drivers should expect delays.

Their next update is scheduled for noon.

More to come.

