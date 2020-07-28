Vehicle incident closes Highway 1 in both directions south of Cache Creek

The incident was first reported at 12 a.m. on July 28

A major car accident between Riverview Avenue and Cornwall Road for 36.7 km (Spences Bridge to 9 km south of Cache Creek) has closed Highway 1 in both directions.

UPDATE – #BCHwy1 remains closed 17 km south of #AshcroftBC due to an earlier vehicle incident. Emergency crews remain on scene. Detour not available. Estimated time of opening not available. Next update: 7AM. Details: https://t.co/Wj9K9KTPYK #CacheCreek #SpencesBridge #Lytton pic.twitter.com/GMhNapV75c — DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 28, 2020

Southbound traffic can detour onto Highway 97 and northbound traffic can detour onto Highway 8 at Spences Bridge.

There is no estimated time of opening, but an assessment is in progress.

Check DriveBC for the next update at 11 a.m. on July 28, 2020.

