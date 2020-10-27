UPDATE: Road reopened after vehicle incident closes Gibraltar Mine Road north of Williams Lake

DriveBC is reporting Gibraltar Mine Road is closed due to a vehicle incident. (DriveBC image)

Update: The road has been reopened

Original story:

The Gibraltar Mine Road is closed with no estimated time of reopening due to a vehicle incident Tuesday evening, Oct. 27.

According to DriveBC the incident is three kilometres north of Beaver Lake Road on the Gibraltar Mine Road.

There is no detour available.

Weather conditions in the Cariboo have been less than favourable in recent days, with 14.8 cm of snow falling on Oct. 23 and another 6.6 cm of snow falling on Oct. 26.

Tuesday, Oct. 27 has seen heavy rains throughout the day and into the evening which is expected to change into snow later in the evening.

Environment Canada is calling for a risk of freezing rain Tuesday night and overnight with snowfall amount between five to 10 cm.

Cariboo