Ice cream truck damaged in fire on Denny Road, Williams Lake Fire Department responds

Members of the Williams Lake Fire Department wrap up their work after putting out a vehicle fire on a property behind Billy Bob’s Country Restaurant & Bar. (Angie Mindus photo - Wiliams Lake Tribune) Smoke visible from downtown in Williams Lake on July 7 was caused by a vehicle fire in the Dog Creek area. (Monica Lamb-Yorski - Williams Lake Tribune) Smoke visible from downtown in Williams Lake on July 7 was caused by a vehicle fire in the Dog Creek area. (Ruth Lloyd - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake RCMP investigate a vehicle fire behind Billy Bob’s Country Restaurant & Bar Thursday, July 7. (Angie Mindus photo - Wiliams Lake Tribune) Police and fire respond to a vehicle fire just off Denny Road Thursday, July 7. (Angie Mindus photo - Wiliams Lake Tribune)

A vehicle used as an ice cream truck received extensive damage by fire Thursday morning, July 7.

Williams Lake Fire Department acting fire prevention and training officer Evan Dean said the call came in at 8:16 a.m. of a vehicle fire on Denny Road, behind Billy Bob’s Country Restaurant Bar & Grill.

When fire crews arrived the vehicle was engulfed in flames in an area surrounded by trees.

“Thankfully we’ve had a lot of rain,” Dean said, referring to the potential for the fire to spread into the nearby forest.

Fire crews were able to keep the blaze contained to the vehicle.

Williams Lake RCMP were on hand as well investigating the fire.

Dean confirmed no one was injured in the incident and had no information regarding the cause of the blaze.

The fire did put up a large column of smoke which was clearly visible from downtown.

fireWilliams Lake