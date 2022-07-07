Ice cream truck damaged in fire on Denny Road, Williams Lake Fire Department responds

A vehicle used as an ice cream truck received extensive damage by fire Thursday morning, July 7.
Williams Lake Fire Department acting fire prevention and training officer Evan Dean said the call came in at 8:16 a.m. of a vehicle fire on Denny Road, behind Billy Bob’s Country Restaurant Bar & Grill.
When fire crews arrived the vehicle was engulfed in flames in an area surrounded by trees.
“Thankfully we’ve had a lot of rain,” Dean said, referring to the potential for the fire to spread into the nearby forest.
Fire crews were able to keep the blaze contained to the vehicle.
Williams Lake RCMP were on hand as well investigating the fire.
Dean confirmed no one was injured in the incident and had no information regarding the cause of the blaze.
The fire did put up a large column of smoke which was clearly visible from downtown.
