RCMP in Surrey in December 2020. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

RCMP in Surrey in December 2020. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

VIDEO: Vehicle crashes into a tree in Surrey, 3 people dead: RCMP

Police say the identities of victims have not yet been confirmed

Police say three people are dead following a single-vehicle collision in Surrey early Saturday morning (Aug. 21).

At 2:47 a.m. Saturday, Surrey RCMP, along with B.C. Emergency Health Services and Surrey Fire Service responded to a report of a single-vehicle that crashed into a tree in the 16000-block of 104 Avenue, according to a release from Corporal Vanessa Munn.

She said when emergency crews arrived, all three occupants had died at the scene.

Munn noted the investigation is still in its early stages, and the identities of the three victims have not yet been confirmed.

The Integrated Collison Analysis and Reconstructive Service (ICARS) and the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collison Investigation Team (CCIT) were still on scene as of 9:16 a.m., working to determine the cause of the crash.

Munn said while the investigation continues, 104 Avenue will remain closed between 160 Street and Fraserglen Drive in both directions.

“Tragedies like this one deeply impact everyone involved,” said Munn.

“Our sincerest condolences go out to the families of the three individuals who lost their lives this morning.”

Anyone who was in the area and witnessed the collision or may have dash-cam footage is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

READ ALSO: Two in custody, one injured in Surrey shooting, Aug. 20, 2021


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

collisionfatal collisionsurrey rcmp

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. animal rehab centre offers a chance to sponsor rescued bobcat
Next story
BC Ferries aims to have 12-14 fully electric vessels by 2032

Just Posted

(Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Pickleball tournament fun for all involved

The planned ignition that took place at the northeast corner of Dog Creek Road and 1100 Road. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
Planned ignitions successful on the northwest flank of Flat Lake Fire

Downtown Williams Lake BIA executive director Sherry Yonkman and events co-ordinator Leslie Mahar organized a parking lot party to kick off this years Downtown Williams Lake Art Walk. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Downtown Williams Lake Art Walk kick-off a success

The National Day of Truth and Reconciliation event on Thursday, Sept. 30 will be held at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds. Here a large banner was unveiled on June 20, National Indigenous Peoples Day, for display along Oliver Street leading up to Sept. 30. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
National Day of Truth and Reconciliation event to be held at Williams Lake Stampede Grounds