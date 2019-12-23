Vehicle crash knocks power out for 1,000 customers south of Williams Lake

More than 1,000 customers have been without power since just after midnight Monday, Dec. 23 south of Williams Lake. (BC Hydro image)

Power has been out for hundreds of customers south of Williams Lake since 12:49 a.m. due to a motor vehicle incident on Monday, Dec. 23.

BC Hydro is showing that 1013 customers northeast of Highway 20, west of Highway 97, south of Mission Road are without power. Another outage reported at 7:37 a.m. is impacting less than five customers at Deer Park Ranch and Moon Road off Highway 20.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron of the Williams Lake RCMP confirmed a vehicle lost control, went off the road and hit a hydro pole in Chimney Valley on Dog Creek Road.

“The matter is still under investigation,” Byron said.

It is presently -5C in Williams Lake with a wind chill of minus 12 this morning and expected to be a wind chill of minus seven this afternoon, Enviroment Canada notes on its website.



