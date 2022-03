One person was airlifted to hospital after a vehicle incident earlier Tuesday, March 29

Highway 20 has reopened to single lane alternating traffic two kilometres west of Alexis Creek Tuesday, March 20. (DriveBC website image)

Highway 20 has reopened to single lane alternating traffic closed two kilometres west of Alexis Creek.

The highway was closed both ways due to a vehicle incident Tuesday, March 29.

Alexis Creek RCMP Sgt. Trevor Romanchych said the incident happened at 10 a.m. and one person was airlifted to hospital from the scene.



