Vandals lash out at rainbow crosswalk in Williams Lake

Williams Lake Pride Society asks for support to clean burn out marks from rainbow crosswalk

Billie Sheridan of the Williams Lake Pride Society stands in front of the rainbow crosswalk at Fourth Avenue and Borland Street where burnout marks are visible on the painted surface. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Pride rainbow crosswalk at Fourth Avenue and Borland Street in Williams Lake has again been defaced and the local Pride group is planning a group effort to clean it.

Members of the Williams Lake Pride Society were volunteering during an event the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Centre on Thursday, Oct. 6, and noticed black burnout marks on the crosswalk when they came back outside.

Billie Sheridan, secretary for the Williams Lake Pride Society, which had the crosswalk installed in 2018 to show support for members of the LGBTQ2S community, said this is the third or fourth time it has been vandalized.

“This isn’t new,” said Sheridan, who remains hopeful the community is coming to be more accepting, but was saddened to learn their crosswalk was not alone in being vandalized.

She was surprised the Orange Shirt Day crosswalk in the lakecity has also been defaced.

“What does it say towards inclusivity in this community that someone is going out to crosswalks and marking them up with their vehicles?”

This Sunday, Oct. 23, the group is asking people to come out in support of their group from 1-3 p.m.to help try and scrub the rainbow crosswalk clean again.

“We’re hoping some elbow grease and some earth-friendly cleaner will get some off —or as much as we can in a two-hour period.”

She said the more people the merrier to lend a hand and to show support.

“It shows we’re not going to stand for this sort of thing in our community.”

She remains optimistic about the greater community, however, mentioning this year’s raising of the Pride flag at city hall for Pride week.

“Communities change, I’ve seen it,” she said. “We’re getting there slowly and surely.”

