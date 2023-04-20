A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. The Vancouver police department is promising to upgraded psychological interviews for potential new recruits and to seek funding for annual psychological check-ins for all officers.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. The Vancouver police department is promising to upgraded psychological interviews for potential new recruits and to seek funding for annual psychological check-ins for all officers.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver police promise upgrades to psychological testing following Chan inquest

Witnesses testified Const. Nicole Chan felt taken advantage of while she was severely depressed

The Vancouver Police Department is promising to upgrade psychological interviews for potential new recruits and to seek funding for annual psychological check-ins for all officers.

The pledges are in a report detailing how the department says it plans to implement eight recommendations from an inquest into the suicide death of Vancouver Const. Nicole Chan in 2019.

The report is expected to be formally presented to the police board this afternoon.

It also includes a promise to improve human resources training and update the department’s respectful workplace policy to recognize rumours and gossip as an example of unprofessional behaviour.

An inquest jury earlier this year heard that before Chan died she’d had relationships with two senior officers and accused one of them of extorting her to continue a sexual relationship.

Witnesses testified Chan was anxious about workplace rumours and felt that she had been taken advantage of while she was severely depressed.

READ MORE: Jury makes 12 recommendations following inquest into Vancouver officer’s suicide

InquestVancouver police

Previous story
Williams Lake city council gives three readings to 6.6 per cent overall tax increase
Next story
Both union, government warn of major service disruptions as a result of strike

Just Posted

Matt Lees loves his work as a wildfire prevention officer at the Cariboo Fire Centre. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Wiliams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Matt Lees enjoys working and living in Williams Lake

Williams Lake city hall. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake city council gives three readings to 6.6 per cent overall tax increase

Barry Mader of Pritchard brought two of his Gelbviehs to the Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Producers, buyers, ranchers network at 86th Annual Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale

BC Wildfire Service fire crews have been conducting several prescribed burns in the area. (BCWFS photo)
Prescribed burn planned for Williams Lake Community Forest

Pop-up banner image