Vancouver Police Department. (Black Press Media files)

Vancouver police officer suspended for 15 days after accessing minor’s information

OPCC says police officer has taken responsibility for his actions

A Vancouver police officer has been suspended for 15 days without pay for accessing sensitive information of a minor and disclosing it to unauthorized persons.

According to a Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner news release Tuesday, the “senior” Vancouver police officer was “found to have accessed and disclosed the information for a personal purpose.”

The OPCC determined this was misconduct on the officer’s part and imposed three five-day suspensions.

In a statement, the OPCC said the disciplinary action was meant to “serve as a deterrence to other members.”

According to an OPCC report, they were contacted by the Vancouver Police Department in January 2018 about a police officer who “conducted three queries” about the minor. One involved the minor’s home address, while the other two were redacted in the report to protect the minor’s privacy. The name of the officer was also withheld due to privacy concerns for the youth.

The report said the officer used two police databases on the morning of Nov. 24, 2017, for three searches about the minor and then again improperly searched the police databases five times on Nov. 29.

Although initially just a written reprimand was recommended, it was decided that “a written reprimand would bring the administration of police discipline into disrepute.”

ALSO READ: Flagger escapes abduction attempt in northern B.C., RCMP hunt for suspect

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Time of essence as Fraser River slide blocks spawning salmon, feds say
Next story
B.C. toddler airlifted to hospital after bear bite at Aldergrove Zoo

Just Posted

Williams Lake RCMP on scene at Mackenzie Avenue home

Two RCMP vehicles are stationed in the 1100 block with police tape cordoning off an area

RANCH MUSINGS: The cost of information

You might consider the benefits of analyzing your soil before you till it up

Springhouse 4-H Club: Meet our club members and projects for 61st annual 4-H Show and Sale

Come out to the show and sale at the Williams Lake Stockyards Aug. 8-12

Horsefly 4-H Club: Meet our club members and projects for 61st annual 4-H Show and Sale

The Horsefly 4-H Club has been operating for 35 years.

Lone Butte 4-H Club: Meet our club members and projects for 61st annual 4-H Show and Sale

Our club has had a lot of fun taking part in fundraisers and different events that give back to the community.

B.C. toddler airlifted to hospital after bear bite at Aldergrove Zoo

On Monday at around 7 p.m. emergency services were called to the Aldergrove scene

Don’t stand on a helipad when a helicopter is above: B.C. search and rescue group

Message sent out after incidents at Lindeman Lake in Chilliwack River Valley on the long weekend

Manitoba RCMP set up new roadblock, abandon river search in hunt for B.C. fugitives

The roadblock is up at the community of Sundance

A day after his heroic rescue of a woman from drowning, B.C. Good Samaritan dies

Langley man came to aid of woman in distress at Lake Hayward near Mission

Flagger escapes abduction attempt in northern B.C., RCMP hunt for suspect

RCMP looking for Caucasian man with no accent

Misspelled road sign for ‘Kootney-Boundry’ sparks confusion online

Both words in a Kootenay-Boundary road sign were misspelled

Nobel laureate Toni Morrison dead at 88

She was a giant of modern literature with “’Beloved,’ ‘Song of Solomon’

2 El Paso victims die at hospital, raising death toll to 22

Police still have not released a list of the victims of the attack

Raptors evacuated due to threatening Okanagan wildfire

Properties on evac alert due to Eagle Bluff wildfire, located north of Oliver in the Gallagher Lake

Most Read