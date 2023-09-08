Prosecutors in British Columbia have approved multiple charges against a Vancouver police officer a year after a pedestrian was hit by a police car in the city’s Downtown Eastside. A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Prosecutors in British Columbia have approved multiple charges against a Vancouver police officer a year after a pedestrian was hit by a police car in the city’s Downtown Eastside. A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver officer charged a year after cruiser hit pedestrian

Video from last September shows black police cruiser that appears to hit man without swerving

Prosecutors in British Columbia have approved multiple charges against a Vancouver police officer a year after a pedestrian was hit by a police car in the city’s Downtown Eastside.

Const. Jack Zhao has been charged with driving without due care and attention, failing to exercise due care to avoid colliding with a pedestrian, and speeding.

The province’s prosecution service says the charges were approved by an experienced Crown counsel who has no connection with the officer.

Alleged video of the incident on Sept. 20, 2022, that was shared by the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users, shows a person standing motionless in the middle of East Hastings Street.

A black police cruiser appears to hit the man without swerving and he is thrown about 10 metres as the car skids to a halt.

At the time the provincial Independent Investigations Office said the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Zhao’s first appearance is scheduled for Sept. 28 in Vancouver provincial court.

READ ALSO: RCMP officer hits pedestrian along Highway 99 near Squamish

Metro VancouverPolice

Previous story
Saving lives focus of new Downtown Eastside youth outreach centre
Next story
COVID climbing in B.C. but no more new variant cases detected

Just Posted

Highway 97 is closed due to a motor vehicle incident Friday evening, Sept. 8. File image
Highway 97 closed at Horsefly/Likely Road due to motor vehicle incident

Bella Coola RCMP executed a search warrant shortly after midnight on Aug. 19, seizing firearms, several cartridges of ammunition and other weapons. File image
Two drivers killed in Sept. 2 head-on crash on Highway 5 near McLure

The 44th Annual Williams Lake Harvest Fair offers a chance for the community to show off their best flowers and vegetables. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
44th Williams Lake Harvest Fair Sept. 9-10 at curling rink

Another hockey season is set to get underway with rep tryouts taking place. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Rep tryouts kick off Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association season

Pop-up banner image