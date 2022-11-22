Vancouver naturopath Dr. Jordan Atkinson has been suspended and fined, after he admitted to failing to fully document one patient’s medical records. (Credit: Pixabay/DarkoStojanovic)

Vancouver naturopath Dr. Jordan Atkinson has been suspended and fined, after he admitted to failing to fully document one patient’s medical records. (Credit: Pixabay/DarkoStojanovic)

Vancouver naturopath suspended after patient says he failed to detect their tumor

Dr. Jordan Atkinson was treating his patient for hemorrhoids at the time

A Vancouver naturopath has been suspended and fined after one of his patients said he failed to detect their rectal tumor during four months of hemorrhoid treatment.

Dr. Jordan Atkinson agreed to a consent order with the College of Naturopathic Physicians of B.C. on Nov. 18, following an investigation into the patient’s complaint.

According to the patient, they attended several appointments with Atkinson over a four-month span for treatment of hemorrhoids, but it wasn’t until they saw another medical professional that they were told they had a rectal tumor. The patient claimed Atkinson failed to detect the tumor because he didn’t do a thorough enough examination.

Atkinson disputed this during the regulatory college’s investigation, but admitted that he didn’t document all his findings in the patient’s medical records. The college’s inquiry committee found this fell short of the standard of practice required by naturopaths.

Atkinson has agreed to a 16-day suspension and a $5,000 fine. He has also taken appropriate educational courses and committed to making better efforts in communicating patients’ treatment plans when a language barrier exists.

READ ALSO: Businesses ally with environmentalists to push B.C.’s new premier to protect biodiversity

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CancerHealthcareVancouver

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver city council to vote on motion allocating funding for more police, nurses
Next story
Snowfall warning in effect for major Interior highways, Okanagan, Shuswap

Just Posted

Ray Hornby was one of the dedicated volunteers at Scout Island helping to construct the new boardwalk for the Willow Trail on Nov. 15, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Scout Island’s Willow Trail boardwalk rebuild underway in Williams Lake

The IIO is asking any person with relevant information or video footage regarding the incident to please contact the Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website. (File Photo)
Police watchdog investigates circumstances around Williams Lake RCMP in-custody incident

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for several regions in B.C. (file photo)
Snowfall warning in effect for Cariboo, North Thompson regions

Wolfe Road was blocked off Dec. 19, 2018 while RCMP investigated suspicious murder. (100 MIle House Free Press file photo)
Jury selection underway in Williams Lake for second degree murder trial of Lone Butte man