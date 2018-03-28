Vancouver mayor to apologize to residents of Chinese descent for past wrongs

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson says the apology next month will acknowledge wrongdoings in legislation, regulations and policies

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson says he will formally apologize for past discrimination against residents of Chinese descent.

He says the apology next month will acknowledge wrongdoings in legislation, regulations and policies of previous Vancouver city councils.

Robertson says it’s important to acknowledge the harm that was done and how an unfortunate chapter in Vancouver’s history continues to affect the lives of Chinese Canadians today.

Robertson is to make the apology on April 22 as part of a larger Chinatown Culture Day event.

City councillors Bill Yee and Maggie Ip are to read out the apology in Chinese languages.

The city had the help of an advisory group of Chinese and non-Chinese experts and community leaders to guide development of the apology, which was approved by council in November.

Related: Pope Francis won’t apologize for church role in residential schools

Related: Racial discrimination to be cut from old B.C. laws

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Seven arrested after RCMP drug bust late Tuesday in Williams Lake
Next story
Car fire sparks grass fire at 146 Mile near Williams Lake

Just Posted

Seven arrested after RCMP drug bust late Tuesday in Williams Lake

Search warrant executed by RCMP late in evening on March 27

Car fire sparks grass fire at 146 Mile near Williams Lake

With the quick action of local residents and the 150 Mile House Volunteer Fire Dept. a grass fire was extinguished

Stamps tally late goal to win Coy Cup opener over River Kings

The Williams Lake Stampeders downed the Terrace River Kings 6-5 in its Coy Cup opener Tuesday.

Cariboo Festival adjudicators bring wealth of experience to lakecity

Festival dates set April 9-19

Tsilhqot’in 1864 war chiefs exoneration celebrated in region’s various communities

Jimmy Lulua Sr. and his family participated in one of several community gatherings to hear Trudeau’s formal apology

Are you plogging yet? Canadians are jumping on board a clean new trend

Melanie Knight in Vancouver has taken up a 30-day challenge to collect trash for 10 minutes

2016 Smithers helicopter crash caused by pilot-triggered hydraulic system error: TSB

No one was injured when the helicopter hit a snowy slope just minutes after takeoff

UBC Mountie cleared in crash with suspect fleeing on bike

Analysis concluded that RCMP officer did not run the suspect over

Speed limits, snow crab season changes coming to help save the whales

Ottawa is changing the dates of the snow crab season and making a speed limit in the Gulf of St. Lawrence permanent to protect the heavily endangered North Atlantic right whales

Vancouver mayor to apologize to residents of Chinese descent for past wrongs

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson says the apology next month will acknowledge wrongdoings in legislation, regulations and policies

FIFA to probe Russian racism against France players

FIFA has opened an investigation after France soccer team players were racially abused by fans in Russia

Sobbing Amanda Lindhout says kidnapping inflicted emotional, physical scars

A tearful Amanda Lindhout says she has crippling flashbacks and sometimes wakes up screaming due to her kidnapping ordeal in Somalia.

VIDEO: B.C. team dominates Karate Canada national championship

Record-setting performance celebrated by Karate B.C.

B.C. parents to save up to $350 a month on child care by April

Savings only apply to children in licensed child care programs

Most Read