Women carrying torches line up in front of a giant effigy locally known as “ogoh-ogoh” that represents evil spirits during Nyepi celebration, the annual day of silence marking Balinese Hindu new year in Bali, Indonesia on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)

Women carrying torches line up in front of a giant effigy locally known as “ogoh-ogoh” that represents evil spirits during Nyepi celebration, the annual day of silence marking Balinese Hindu new year in Bali, Indonesia on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)

Vancouver man facing deportation from Indonesia amid allegations he danced naked

Man alleged to have performed the Haka — a ceremonial Maori dance — in the nude at sacred active volcano

A Vancouver man is facing deportation from Bali, Indonesia, over allegations that he danced naked at a cultural site in violation of the country’s laws.

A translated news release from the Indonesian Ministry of Law and Human Rights says 33-year-old Jeffrey Douglas Craigen is accused of making an “immoral video at Batur Mountain,” which strongly violates Balinese culture.

In a video posted to Craigen’s Instagram account, that was later deleted, he says he performed the Haka — a ceremonial dance of the Maori people of New Zealand — in the nude on Mount Batur, an active volcano that is considered a sacred site.

The release says Craigen was in the process of reapplying for his visa, and his passport has been seized.

In another 18-minute long video posted to Instagram Tuesday, Craigen says he didn’t mean to cause the Maori or the Balinese people any offence.

Craigen, an actor and self-styled mind-body healer says he is “in immigration” and is sorry.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: U.S. man who re-entered Canada 20 minutes after being deported loses appeal of 9 month jail term

travel

Previous story
B.C. expands disaster flood assistance for farmers, small businesses
Next story
Williams Lake lifts percautionary boil water advisory for its west side residents

Just Posted

Williams Lake city councillor Ivan Bonnell, from left, Latisha Kirechuk, safety cochair for West Fraser Plywood, and Allen Kirechuk with West Fraser Plywood were at the Day of Mourning ceremony at city hall in Williams Lake on April 28. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Day of Mourning marked in Williams Lake

Rajinder Kaur Johal is all smiles celebrating Vaisakhi Day Saturday, April 23. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Residents enjoy Vaisakhi celebrations in Williams Lake

The boil water advisory for areas on Williams Lake’s west side has now been rescinded. (File photo)
Williams Lake lifts percautionary boil water advisory for its west side residents

A drawing of the proposed development of the site near Xatśūll First Nation, north of Williams Lake along Highway 97, which will include a gas station and quick-serve restaurant. (Image submitted)
Xatśūll First Nation announces $3.8 M project to build gas station and store