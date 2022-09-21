Dennis Prasad, 43, has been charged with aggravated assault for allegedly stabbing a stranger near Oppenheimer Park on Sept. 10. It’s the second random stabbing he’s been charged with this month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Dennis Prasad, 43, has been charged with aggravated assault for allegedly stabbing a stranger near Oppenheimer Park on Sept. 10. It’s the second random stabbing he’s been charged with this month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver man charged with 2 stranger stabbings in 2 days

Victims of separate incidents both suffered serious injuries

A Vancouver man charged last week for the stabbing of a food delivery worker is now believed to be behind a second random stabbing as well.

Dennis Prasad, 43, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault for each of the incidents on Sept. 10 and Sept. 11.

The two stabbings occurred just blocks apart from each other near East Hastings Street.

On Sept. 10, a 55-year-old man was walking alone near East Cordova Street and Jackson Avenue when he was attacked. The man managed to call 911, but sustained serious and life-altering injuries, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

The next day, a 22-year-old food delivery worker was locking up his bike near Gore Avenue and East Pender Street when someone approached him from behind and started stabbing him. He suffered wounds to his chest and neck but was also able to call 911. His injuries were initially considered life-threatening, but the next day police said the 22-year-old was expected to survive.

Prasad was taken into custody Sept. 12 and charged with the 22-year-old’s stabbing the same day. On Wednesday (Sept. 21), VPD announced the charge against Prasad for the 55-year-old’s stabbing had also been approved.

Prasad remains in custody.

READ ALSO: Food delivery worker stabbed in chest, throat while locking up bike in Vancouver

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

stabbingVancouverVancouver police

Previous story
Five U.S. citizens fined for fishing with barbed hooks near Bella Coola
Next story
Saskatchewan Appeal Court removes injunction, allows Broncos lawsuit to proceed

Just Posted

BC Conservation Officer Service said five U.S. citizens fishing on the Dean River near Bella Coola were fined for using barbed hooks. (BC Conservation Officer Facebook photo)
Five U.S. citizens fined for fishing with barbed hooks near Bella Coola

Signs showing trail closures are up around Bond Lake as work continues in preparation for a controlled burn planned for September and October. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Controlled burn near Williams Lake to start soon

The Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin is applying for funding to do an exploratory review of the RC Cotton site in Williams Lake for a future museum location. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin eyeing RC Cotton site for possible future museum

Birds sit on a log in Williams Lake at sunset. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency noted HPAI has been detected in a small non-poultry flock the Cariboo, however, it did not say exactly where in the region. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Avian flu detected in small flock of non-poultry birds in Cariboo