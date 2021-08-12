(Black Press Media file photo)

(Black Press Media file photo)

Vancouver Island woman killed in logging truck crash near Prince George

Mid-Island man, a passenger in an SUV that collided with truck, hospitalized in critical condition

A Vancouver Island woman is dead following a Wednesday logging truck crash north of Prince George.

At approximately 1:40 p.m. on Aug. 11, Prince George RCMP, BC Highway Patrol and B.C. Emergency Services responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near Old Summit Lake Road north of Prince George. The crash involved a southbound loaded logging truck and a southbound SUV.

The driver of the SUV, a woman in her 70s from Vancouver Island, died in the collision. The other occupant in that vehicle was a Vancouver Island man in his 30s. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, according to a news release.

Police did not disclose where on the Island the pair is from but did specify mid-Island.

The 40-year-old driver of the logging truck was not injured.

Highway 97 was closed in both directions for several hours as police gathered evidence and cleared the roadway. The cause of the crash is unknown.

BC Highway Patrol in Prince George is leading the investigation with assistance from the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, the Commerical Vehicle Safety and Enforcement branch and the B.C. Coroners Service.

Anyone with information on this crash, including dashcam footage, is asked to contact BC Highway Patrol in Prince George at 250-649-4004 and quote file 2021-541.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

ALSO READ: Military loses potentially dangerous smoke marker in Cowichan Lake

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Previous story
B.C. officials urge caution as third summer heat wave blankets parts of the province
Next story
RCMP search for victims after fishing boat capsizes on Bella Coola River

Just Posted

Bella Coola RCMP are heading up a search for missing boaters. (Angie Mindus photo)
RCMP search for victims after fishing boat capsizes on Bella Coola River

B.C. Wildfire is currently implementing the use of controlled ignitions to fight the Flat Lake Wildfire that created a large plume of smoke visible from Exeter Road. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Hand, aerial ignitions conducted on Flat Lake wildfire

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is joined by Minister of Health Adrian Dix at the Victoria Conference Centre on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Conspiracy theorists take over Interior Health COVID-19 town hall

Horsefly 4-H Club member Riata Seelhof enters the ring to sell her Grand Champion steer, with the help of district 4-H president Ross Stafford, at the 63rd Annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale Monday night at the Williams Lake Stockyards. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)(Angie Mindus photo)
63rd annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale a resounding success