A bear similar to this black bear is believed responsible for killing a llama in Saanich on Oct. 19. (Black Press Media file photo)

A bear similar to this black bear is believed responsible for killing a llama in Saanich on Oct. 19. (Black Press Media file photo)

Bear kills llama on Vancouver Island, prompting concerns over livestock

Officers could not track the bear they feel may not fear humans

A bear that officials believe killed a llama remains on the lam.

On Oct. 19 just after 4 p.m., Saanich police were called for a bear on a property in the 4700-block of West Saanich Road. The bear had killed one of the homeowner’s livestock, a llama.

Officers on scene saw the bear flee and while B.C. Conservation Service members attended as well, none could locate the bear.

Officials noted the bear is not frightened of humans and could return to the area overnight. Plans are in place to re-attend however anyone who sees the bear in the area is asked to contact the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321 or B.C. Conservation Service, 1-877-952-RAPP (#7277 on a cell phone).

Officers recommend residents be alert and aware of this latest bear incident and take measures to protect any livestock or pets they may have.

RELATED: Non-aggressive bear spotted in Saanich neighbourhood

RELATED: Metchosin mayor upset with B.C. Conservation’s response to sheep killings

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

bears

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wreckage of possibly decades-old airplane crash discovered on mountain near Harrison Lake

Just Posted

A 34-year-old man was treated for a gunshot wound in Williams Lake Monday, Oct 19, 2020. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake man treated for gunshot wound after accidental shooting: RCMP

Police are reminding residents to ensure firearms are not loaded when handling them

The best photo of the Fraser River Footbridge taken on Oct. 23 or 24 will be rewarded with a donation to the Polio Plus Fund. (File Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Quesnel’s footbridge set for scarlet spotlight

The Fraser River Footbridge will be bathed in red light to mark World Polio Day Oct. 23 and 24

A health-care worker prepares to swab a man at a walk-in COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal North, Sunday, May 10, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
Interior Health records 21 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Thirty-six cases remain active; two people are in the hospital, one of whom is in intensive care

Williams Lake area patients without a family physician or nurse practitioner will be able to access doctor’s appointments through a new virtual clinic beginning Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Virtual health care clinic set to begin seeing Williams Lake area patients Oct. 26

Appointments will be by video conferencing or by phone if needed

Long-time Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society board member Thomas Schoen said the board is in need of some members. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society in need of board members

Long-time CCACS board member Thomas Schoen said board members will mentor anyone that’s interested

Working smoothly together on May 11, 2020, health minister Adrian Dix, B.C. Liberal health critic Norm Letnick, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and sign language interpreter Nigel Howard. (B.C. government video)
COVID-19 co-operation a casualty of B.C.’s pandemic election

NDP’s Horgan weaponizes senior care, B.C. Liberal Wilkinson calls for ‘wartime economy’

UBC geoscientists discovered the wreckage of a decades-old crash during an expedition on a mountain near Harrison Lake. (Submitted photo)
Wreckage of possibly decades-old airplane crash discovered on mountain near Harrison Lake

A team of UBC geoscientists discovered the twisted metal embedded in a glacier

The official search to locate Jordan Naterer was suspended Saturday Oct. 17. Photo courtesy of VPD.
‘I am not leaving without my son,’ says mother of missing Manning Park hiker

Family and friends continue to search for Jordan Naterer, after official efforts suspended

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A bear similar to this black bear is believed responsible for killing a llama in Saanich on Oct. 19. (Black Press Media file photo)
Bear kills llama on Vancouver Island, prompting concerns over livestock

Officers could not track the bear they feel may not fear humans

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Bernard Trest and his son Max, 10, are concerned about B.C.’s plan for students in the classroom. He was one of two fathers who filed a court application in August to prevent schools from reopening if stricter COVID-19 protections weren’t in place. That application was dismissed last week. (Contributed photo)
B.C. dad pledges to appeal quashed call for mandatory masks, distancing in schools

Bernard Trest and Gary Shuster challenged health, education ministries’ return-to-school plan

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
RCMP cleared in fatal shooting of armed Lytton man in distress, police watchdog finds

IIO spoke to seven civillian witnesses and 11 police officers in coming to its decision

A injection kit is seen inside the newly opened Fraser Health supervised consumption site is pictured in Surrey, B.C., Tuesday, June 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records 127 fatal overdoses in September, roughly 4 each day

Vancouver, Surrey and Victoria continued to see the highest numbers of overdoses

Most Read