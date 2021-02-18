Vancouver Island ranked most resilient region of B.C. for 2021

Langford is ranked B.C.’s most resilient city of 2021, according to BC Business magazine. (Black Press Media file photo)

In a revamped version of its annual “best cities for work” list, BC Business magazine ranked Vancouver Island as the most resilient region in the province with Langford sitting in the number one spot.

Instead of its usual focus on cities and work, the magazine broadened its ranking approach to include smaller communities and overall economic health. Many factors in 2021’s decision making came from the impact of COVID-19 on population, job security and income.

Share of population aged 65 and older, share of workforce in accommodation and food service, and share of workforce in information, culture and recreation where each pegged as groups hit the hardest by the pandemic.

Because immigration has been down in the last year, cities that relied on it for population growth were also negatively impacted. In contrast, share of workforce in public administration and share of workforce in wholesale trade were included as groups least affected by the pandemic.

In total, the magazine examined 12 indicators – each weighted depending on its importance – to find B.C.’s top 50 most resilient cities of 2021.

Here’s the full list:

Langford Parksville Sidney Langley Township Sooke Salmon Arm Courtenay West Kelowna Central Saanich Kelowna Comox Chilliwack Whistler Sechelt Summerland Abbotsford Nelson Vernon Pitt Meadows Langley City Nanaimo Penticton Kamloops Duncan Saanich Mission Maple Ridge Fort St. John Prince George Campbell River Victoria Delta Burnaby Powell River Squamish North Vancouver City New Westminster Surrey District of North Vancouver Williams Lake Cranbrook Port Coquitlam Coquitlam Terrave Vancouver Richmond Port Alberni Dawson Creek Prince Rupert Quesnel

