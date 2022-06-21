Vancouver Island pet owners offered free hotel stay for $2K+ vet treatments in Richmond

RAPS Animal Hospital hopes to combat wait times, cost and availability of animal care on the Island

A non-profit veterinary hospital is combating what the group is calling a Vancouver Island pet care crisis by offering some cost-savings on travel to get care on the mainland.

The Regional Animal Protection Society (RAPS) Animal Hospital in Richmond is hoping to improve wait times, cost and availability of animal health care by providing a special rate for clients at the Sheraton Vancouver Airport Hotel, as well as free hotel accommodations for those requiring procedures over $2,000.

In addition, the hospital is offering 25 per cent discount on all surgeries and free online consultations to Vancouver Island residents.

“We recognize that putting your pet in a car, getting on a ferry and driving to Richmond is not ideal,” says Eyal Lichtmann, CEO of the Regional Animal Protection Society. “But it is better than the alternative of waiting for an appointment … and the cost savings can be significant.”

According to a statement released June 15, the hospital’s next goal is to be open 24/7 in order to help more pets and their owners.

