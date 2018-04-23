Sebastian Paul Woodroffe. (Facebook)

Vancouver Island man killed in Peru

Friends of Woodroffe have posted messages of condolences on social media pages.

A Canadian man killed in Peru has been identified by the Peruvian government as a Comox Valley resident.

While Global Affairs Canada has not confirmed the individual, the Peruvian Interior Ministry has identified the individual as Sebastian Paul Woodroffe, a Cumberland resident.

The 41-year-old travelled to Peru to study hallucinogenic medicine was killed by a mob in a remote corner of the Amazon rainforest after people blamed him for the slaying of an elderly shaman, authorities said Sunday.

Peru’s attorney general’s office said Woodroffe was dragged by the neck shortly after the killing of Olivia Arevalo, an octogenarian plant healer from the Shipibo-Konibo tribe of northeastern Peru. Officials backed away from initial reports that Woodroffe was the principal suspect in Arevalo’s killing.

Arevalo and Woodroffe were both killed Thursday in the Indigenous community of Victoria Gracia, officials said. But police did not begin to investigate until a cellphone video appeared in local media showing a man purported to be Woodroffe begging for mercy while being dragged between thatch-roofed homes. He was then left motionless on the muddy ground.

On Saturday, officials dug up Woodroffe’s body from an unmarked grave where he had been hastily buried.

Arevalo was a staunch defender of Indigenous people’s rights in the region. She also practised a traditional form of singing medicine that the Shipibo believe removes negative energies from individuals and a group alike.

Friends of Woodroffe have posted messages of condolences on social media pages, and Woodroffe’s Facebook profile has changed to ‘Remembering Sebastian Woodroffe.’

– With files from Canadian Press

Previous story
Plane makes a surprise landing on the Coquihalla

Just Posted

Fatal crash claims life of 66-year-old Williams Lake man

Police continue to investigate a single vehicle crash Sunday evening near Springfield Road

Local fire chief issues warning for parents

High flood waters a concern in the Wildwood area

28th Annual Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo officially in the record books

Sellout crowds, standout performances highlight indoor rodeo weekend

BC Cowboy Hall of Fame inductees to be honoured at Sunday’s Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo

This year’s 2018 BC Cowboy Hall of Fame inductees to be formally introduced to Sunday’s crowd

Bull fighters steal the show at Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo

Ryan Jasper, Earl Call and Cody Call do their best to keep riders out of harm’s way

Williams Lake A&W goes strawless for Earth Day

Students learn about recycling, waste ahead of Earth Day

Electric vehicles more affordable than you think

Myths blocking road to electric vehicle adoption

Kinder Morgan bungled pipeline public relations: poll

The survey suggests 58 per cent of Canadians believe the company is to blame for poor perceptions

Plane makes a surprise landing on the Coquihalla

Social media was alive Sunday night with pictures from Coquihalla commuters.

Royal baby: It’s a boy for Kate and William

The Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to her third child, a boy weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces.

Trump says North Korea agreed to denuclearize. It hasn’t.

Trump is claiming that North Korea has agreed to “denuclearization” before his potential meeting with Kim, but that’s not the case.

Suspect in deadly Waffle House shooting still being sought

Police say Travis Reinking is the suspect in a shooting at a Waffle House restaurant Sunday in Nashville that left four people dead.

G7 warned of Russian threats to western democracy

Ukraine foreign minister Pavlo Klimkin warns G7 of Russian war against Western democracy

Vancouver Island man killed in Peru

Friends of Woodroffe have posted messages of condolences on social media pages.

Most Read