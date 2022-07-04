Mathew and Isaac Auchterlonie, the 22-year-old brothers from Duncan B.C. killed by police outside a Greater Victoria bank June 28 in Saanich, each made previous contact with the Canadian Armed Forces. (Courtesy of BC RCMP)

Mathew and Isaac Auchterlonie, the 22-year-old brothers from Duncan B.C. killed by police outside a Greater Victoria bank June 28 in Saanich, each made previous contact with the Canadian Armed Forces. (Courtesy of BC RCMP)

Vancouver Island bank heist brothers sampled Canadian military, never served: CAF

Mathew Auchterlonie applied but failed aptitude test, Isaac did Soldier for a Day

Each of the two brothers killed in a shootout with police in a Greater Victoria suburb last week outside a BMO branch connected with the Canadian Armed Forces, although neither ever served.

In an email to Black Press Media, a CAF spokesperson confirmed Mathew Auchterlonie applied to join the armed forces but did not successfully pass the Canadian Forces aptitude test. No date was provided as to when he applied.

The spokesperson also confirmed that Isaac Auchterlonie participated in 2018 in the CAF’s Soldier for a Day program, which gives interested parties age 15-over a feel for the training CAF members go through and what their work entails. It does not engage participants in any firing or manipulation of live guns or other weapons.

The program is designed as a type of open house, often run as a field trip for high school students.

Neither Isaac nor Mathew Auchterlonie have ever been part of the Canadian Armed Forces in any way, the spokesperson stated.

ALSO READ: More than $140,000 raised for officers affected by Saanich bank shooting

ALSO READ: UPDATE: Saanich bank shootout suspects confirmed as 22-year-old brothers from Duncan

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: don.descoteau@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

SaanichSaanich Police DepartmentShooting

Previous story
Williams Lake Stampede directors help vendors sidelined by crime scene investigation
Next story
Northern B.C. communities among top 5 spots where black bears are killed most

Just Posted

Tyson Pietsch, rodeo announcer, credited the Williams Lake Stampede Association for its emergency evacuation plan during the shooting incident and evacuation Sunday, July 3. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
VIDEO: ‘It was unreal’: Williams Lake Stampede Association rodeo announcer on July 3 shooting, evacuation

Court Smith, president of the Williams Lake Stampede Association, was one of the many volunteers still helping out on July 4 at the grounds after RCMP secured the scene of a shooting which abruptly ended the final moments of the Williams Lake Stampede on July 3. (Black Press Media video screenshot)
Williams Lake Stampede directors help vendors sidelined by crime scene investigation

RCMP released an image of Jordell Sellars in December, 2019 in relation to firearms offences. (RCMP photo)
Jordell Sellars, 33, charged in Williams Lake Stampede shooting that left 2 injured

Spectators evacuate the grandstand after a shooting incident occurred in the trade fair area, behind the grandstand, at the Williams Lake Stampede Sunday, July 3. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Have you been impacted by shooting incident at the Williams Lake Stampede?